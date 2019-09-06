Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $551.00. 424,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.61. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $567.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.21.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.