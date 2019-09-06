Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading 50% Higher

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS)’s share price traded up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 115,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 34,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

