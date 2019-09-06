Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $993.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The company had revenue of $346.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.89 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 615.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

