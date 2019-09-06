Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.95, 188,026 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 98,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $251.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,635,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,867,000 after purchasing an additional 459,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 167.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the second quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

