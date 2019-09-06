Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.83. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 656 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ellomay Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 238.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,990 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 7.27% of Ellomay Capital worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.