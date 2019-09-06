Elitium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,355.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00011351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Over the last week, Elitium has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $22,355.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,935,940 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.