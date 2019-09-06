eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) received a $15.00 price target from equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. eGain has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 84.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 107,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 141,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 965,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,783 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.