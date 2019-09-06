Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.56. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $1,032,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $272,026.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,515 shares of company stock valued at $35,939,292. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

