Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ebix were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ebix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 14.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 215.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 55.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 70.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $2,236,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,843,165.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.47. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Ebix’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.