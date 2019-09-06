Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $89.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.91.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Eaton has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Eaton by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Eaton by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after purchasing an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

