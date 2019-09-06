East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Catherine Zhou Purchases 2,512 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $100,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EWBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.14. 34,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

