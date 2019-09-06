East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Andy Yen Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) EVP Andy Yen bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.92 per share, with a total value of $50,596.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,643.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 745,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,620. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

