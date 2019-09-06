DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3H) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3H) declared a dividend on Friday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 35.76. DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $65,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.04.

