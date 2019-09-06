Douglas A. Cifu Buys 10,000 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VIRT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.54. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,762,000 after buying an additional 380,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after buying an additional 1,674,638 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after buying an additional 578,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,527,000 after buying an additional 309,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

