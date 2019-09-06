Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.04)-($1.00) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.91). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-$42.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.25 million.Domo also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-4.1–4 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Domo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $9.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 369,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Domo has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $660.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.68 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 253.84% and a negative net margin of 95.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

