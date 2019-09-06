Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Trading 3% Higher

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.80, 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

