Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $16.91

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $16.91. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 100,137 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. XR Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

