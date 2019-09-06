Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price (up from GBX 345 ($4.51)) on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 344 ($4.49) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 354.36 ($4.63).

Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 281.90 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.79). The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

