Dharti Patel Sells 1,720 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Dharti Patel sold 1,118 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $20,124.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Dharti Patel sold 1,114 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $18,993.70.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Dharti Patel sold 1,112 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $20,016.00.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $16.84. 634,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SVMK by 3,055.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

