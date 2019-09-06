Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DWNI. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.25).

Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.82.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

