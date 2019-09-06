Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.78 ($46.25).

Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €31.98 and a 200-day moving average of €37.82.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

