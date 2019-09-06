Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Shares Up 7.6%

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.38, 1,868,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,620,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBI. Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on Designer Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $18.00 price target on Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Designer Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Designer Brands had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

In related news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

