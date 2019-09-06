Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger Sells 6,989 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $165,010.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $235,700.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $984,285.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $619,800.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00.
Denny’s stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $23.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,743,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
