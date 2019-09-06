Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger Sells 6,989 Shares of Stock

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $165,010.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,485,898.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F Mark Wolfinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denny's alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $235,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $984,285.00.

On Monday, June 10th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $619,800.00.

On Friday, June 7th, F Mark Wolfinger sold 30,000 shares of Denny’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $621,300.00.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,743,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.