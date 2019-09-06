Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNR. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 100,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,003,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,237.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 274,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 81,465 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 138,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,582,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. Denbury Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

