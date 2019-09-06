Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. 1,039,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.