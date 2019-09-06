DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88, 2,272 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

