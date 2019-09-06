Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. 48,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

