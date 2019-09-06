Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,558. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at $641,977.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

