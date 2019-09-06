CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.69. 512,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,495. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 37,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,370.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.