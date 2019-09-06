CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Monday. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 882.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 680.21. The stock has a market cap of $618.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About CVS Group
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.