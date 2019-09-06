CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 875 ($11.43) on Monday. CVS Group has a one year low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,055 ($13.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 882.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 680.21. The stock has a market cap of $618.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

