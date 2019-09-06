Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CUB. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Cubic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Cubic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.94. 57,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,820. Cubic has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cubic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.