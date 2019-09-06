CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

