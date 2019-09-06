Cryptonex Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market cap of $15.28 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.