Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Set at $7.00 by Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been given a $7.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 832.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.