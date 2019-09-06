Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 2,067,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,123. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,489,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.