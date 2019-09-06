CPChain Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. CPChain has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $614,812.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00767006 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001336 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

