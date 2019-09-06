Cowen Analysts Give Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) a $60.00 Price Target

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been given a $60.00 price objective by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.58 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 1,663,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 4.52. Tilray has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 121.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 373.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,004,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,484,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

