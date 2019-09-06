Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $150.00 price objective on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Coupa Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Shares of COUP traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $156.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $13,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $30,890.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $30,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,915 shares of company stock worth $53,065,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,594,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,984,000 after purchasing an additional 387,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

