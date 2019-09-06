Couchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,173.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Couchain has a market cap of $13,465.00 and approximately $15,173.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.04075196 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

