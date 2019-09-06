Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $325.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.59.

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.15. 689,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,318. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $299.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

