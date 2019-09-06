Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Nomura upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.86.

COST traded up $6.57 on Friday, hitting $303.54. 1,136,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average is $254.37. The company has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $299.95.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $4,888,035 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

