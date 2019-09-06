CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $250,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $85,450.00.

On Monday, August 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.15, for a total transaction of $176,300.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $261,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 66 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $5,346.00.

On Friday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,566 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $458,694.06.

CRVL stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

