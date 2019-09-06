Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $418,960.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $418,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,196,168 shares in the company, valued at $115,013,318.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $55.06. 993,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

