Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $418,960.00 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $418,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,196,168 shares in the company, valued at $115,013,318.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $55.06. 993,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -239.39 and a beta of 1.12.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.2% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.