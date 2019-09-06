Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 139.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after buying an additional 484,533 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 120.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 29.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 446,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 154.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,330. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.