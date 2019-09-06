Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €119.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.42 ($162.12).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €116.96 ($136.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €115.45 and a 200-day moving average of €130.87. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Continental has a one year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a one year high of €160.45 ($186.57).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.