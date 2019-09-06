Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $592,737.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, DDEX, IDEX and CoinEx. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $592,737.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00210503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01235851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00084243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network launched on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX, ABCC, UEX, CoinEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

