Constellation Reaches Market Cap of $7.88 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $7.88 million and $897,318.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.49 or 0.03864528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,944,142 tokens. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

