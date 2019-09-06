Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Given a $41.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) received a $41.00 price objective from KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.77% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CONN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,309. Conn’s has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $37.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Conn’s had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conn’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after buying an additional 411,845 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Conn’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $862,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

