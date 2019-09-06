Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.48 per share, with a total value of $136,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,435.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.