COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Receives $7.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOR. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in COMSCORE by 100.0% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in COMSCORE in the second quarter worth $14,079,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 111.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 762.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 517,027 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in COMSCORE by 56.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,365,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 493,139 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:SCOR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 890,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. COMSCORE has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

